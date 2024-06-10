3 NFL teams who could have the best record in the 2024 regular season
There truly are quite a few great teams in the NFL, but these three are clearly in play to finish with the best record in the 2024 season. It's no surprise that the best teams in the NFL year after year have a great franchise QB, and are strong in the trenches. This is how NFL teams are properly built for the long-term.
And there isn't any sort of secret here. You get the QB right, the offensive and defensive lines right, and find a competent head coach. Everything else typically works itself out, so that's that. There were some insanely great teams in the 2023 season. Could they finish with the best record in the NFL for the 2024 season?
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions won 12 games last year, which was tied for the second-best win total in the NFL, only behind the Baltimore Ravens. They got better this offseason and have only gotten better each year of the Dan Campbell era. A trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2023 is paving the way for the team to dominate the regular season and earn a trip to the Super Bowl in 2024.
The Lions can surely win 13 or 14 regular season games and finish with the best record in the NFL. There isn't a special team honor for this, but it's one heck of an accomplishment.
San Francisco 49ers
Also going 12-5 in 2023, the San Francisco 49ers are a great team nearly every season. It's hard to find a flaw in this team, but it is worth continuing to monitor the Brandon Aiyuk situation. The 49ers did draft Ricky Pearsall in the 2024 NFL Draft, so maybe that was them preparing for life without Aiyuk.
The 49ers are well-coached on both sides of the ball and are overall a well-oiled machine with virtually no weaknesses. Could they add a couple of wins from their 2023 total in 2024?
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans went 10-7 in 2023 with a rookie QB in CJ Stroud and rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans. General manager Nick Caserio realized how good of a team he had and decided to embrace the all-in mindset, signing EDGE Danielle Hunter, and trading for guys like WR Stefon Diggs and RB Joe Mixon.
Overall, the Texans are in a great spot for the present and the future, and a massive year two leap from CJ Stroud is firmly in play. The Texans would probably need to win three or four more games off their 2023 total to finish with the best record in the NFL in the 2024 season.
That may seem like a lot, but this team is the real deal.