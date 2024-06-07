3 quarterbacks who could win their first Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season
There are quite a few talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Could these three passers end up winning their first Super Bowl in 2024?
Patrick Mahomes has been hogging the Super Bowls lately, winning three of the last five. The other two titles have gone to Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who is retired.
Perhaps there are a few new QBs across the league that might have something to say about the Super Bowl. Could they win their first in the 2024 NFL Season?
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Making the Super Bowl in 2021 but losing, the Cincinnati Bengals clearly have the talent to get it back. Joe Burrow has not played a full season in his NFL career, which is something to note. The Bengals did add to their offense this offseason, signing TE Mike Gesicki, RB Zack Moss, and OT Trent Brown, three solid veterans.
The also drafted WR Jermaine Burton and OT Amarius Mims, so you cannot fault Cincy for making these new additions. The NFL is in a better place when Burrow is in the lineup and wheeling and dealing, and as long as he can stay healthy, the Bengals will be a problem.
Joe Burrow is also the only active QB in the NFL who is credited with beating Patrick Mahomes in the pla
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy, in his first two years as a starter in the NFL, has appeared in the NFC Championship Game and in the Super Bowl. If the progression continues, the 49ers would win the Super Bowl in 2024. They certainly have the firepower to do it, and I guess as long as they do not play the Kansas City Chiefs, they should be able to win one.
The 49ers are 0-2 in Super Bowls. Losing one in 2019 and one in 2023, head coach Kyle Shanahan will get one at some point. Again fielding a top-tier roster on both sides of the ball, Brock Purdy could put together an even better season in 2024 than he put out in 2023. Perhaps it's enough to push the 49ers over the edge.
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
My personal pick for the Super Bowl this year, the Houston Texans and CJ Stroud are going to be huge problems for years to come. You could argue that Stroud was an MVP-level player in year one, which simply does not happen. If Stroud makes the year two leap, where does that take him? It makes sense to assume that the Super Bowl is the next step, especially since Houston has gone all-in this offseason.
The Texans do have a tough schedule, but man, where does this team have a weakness? What would stop them from winning the Super Bowl? Am I just too high on this team? Maybe, but CJ Stroud is a superstar in the making and is going to win at least one of these things during his career.