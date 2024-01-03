3 NFL teams who desperately need a new QB in 2024
You might see nearly half the league try and upgrade their QB position this coming offseason, but these three teams urgently need a new passer when 2024 begins. If a team does not have a top passer, they won't win games, and it's just that simple. Without an elite QB, teams can hang around being painfully average, but for the most part, those teams ar wholly irrelevant.
Well, with teams getting more and more aggressive each offseason, I think we could see a plethora of teams attempt to upgrade their QB situation. However, there are a few teams that stick out to me as desperately needing to add a new QB to the mix in 2023.
Which three teams would they be?
1. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots arguably have the worst QB situation in the NFL with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Currently, they hold the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which might not be high enough for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. However, the Patriots are still in a good spot to land a potential franchise passer.
The Pats need much more than a QB, but they need to start with the most important position in sports. Adding much-needed help at WR and OL would be other top priorities for the team in 2024.