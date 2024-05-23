3 notable players who could be traded at the 2024 NFL trading deadline
The NFL trading deadline in 2024 could be a fun one, and these three notable players could find themselves on new teams in the coming season.
Teams in a spot to make a push will make a move at the NFL trade deadline. Teams that are clearly out of it or were already in a rebuilding mode could be selling players. Some teams like do just hold still and do nothing. Well, for this year's upcoming trade deadline, there could be some fireworks, as many bad teams currently roster some great players.
This could make for some intense bidding wars among teams who want to buy at the 2024 NFL trading deadline.
3 notable players who could be traded at the 2024 NFL trading deadline
1. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
It's hard to imagine Davante Adams lasting on the Las Vegas Raiders through hthe 2024 NFL Season unless the team is much better than expected. Adams turns 32 this season and might not have more than a year or two of notable production left. He's also never been able to "ring chase," if you will, so Adams might be at the point where that's what he wants.
His production fell off a bit in 2023, but perhaps that was due to below-average QB play. Either way, no matter if Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell start for the Raiders, they'll likely be a bottom-3 team in the NFL, and they could be huge sellers at the deadline.
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
At some point, the New Orleans Saints need to shed most of their heavy veteran contracts. Frankly, they should have blown it up the second Sean Payton walked out the door, but for some reason, GM Mickey Loomis decided to throw a bag at Derek Carr. It made no sense back then and it makes no sense now.
For the Saints, they simply need a hard reset. That can be kick-started by trading veteran players. Yes, the Saints can win nine or 10 games this year, but no one is buying them as being a legitimate contender, and if Loomis used his brain, he'd realize this.
Parting with Alvin Kamara, one of the best dual-threat running backs this century, could be a wise move to gain some draft capital and get much needed cap savings.
3. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Another team that could embrace a rebuild is the Seattle Seahawks, who thought they had something with Geno Smith, but alas, they did not. Smith fell back down to earth in 2023 after a shockingly good 2022 season. Smith is about the 19th-best QB in the NFL, so everyone knows this team isn't going to make much progress in the postseson with Geno Smith taking snaps.
And with long-time head coach Pete Carroll no longer there, new head coach Mike Macdonald could bring about a rebuild. DK Metcalf is a very good wide receiver, but he also might bring more value to the Seahawks if he was traded for, let's say, a second-round pick.
Metcalf turns 27 years old at the end of the 2024 season, so while he still could have some prime years left for the Seahawks, saying goodbye could be the best choice.