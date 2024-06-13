3 notable quarterbacks who could hit free agent market in 2025 NFL Offseason
The quarterback market in he 2025 NFL Offseason could actually be quite deep. Could these three quarterbacks end up being free agents?
You never know. The way I view it, QBs have gotten way more aggressive ever since Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 NFL Season. Since then, former and current top QBs like Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson, and others have found themselves on new teams.
I think we're in an era where QBs will begin to take more ownership of their situation. Could we see some major QBs even begin to request trades? Maybe. But perhaps we could also see some top QBs not wanting to sign long-term deals with their teams, leading them to the free agency market.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is in the last year of his deal with the Dallas Cowboys, and I think all of the NFL world expected a deal to get done. With no contract in sight, it's worth wondering whether he'll get one at all. If he doesn't, he'd hit the free agency market in 2025 with a chance to perhaps become the highest-paid QB ever.
Prescott and the Cowboys might just need a fresh start, as the playoff success has not been there even with the stellar regular seasons. Yes, Prescott is a franchise quarterback, but both parties need something new. The Cowboys need to make a change, and Prescott would be best suited on another team. If Dak Prescott was a free agent in 2025, do not be surprised.