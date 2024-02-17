3 players we can safely call busts after 2023 NFL Season
Which three players are clearly busts after the 2023 NFL Season?
With the 2023 NFL Season now concluded, there are quite a few players that are just busts at this point. Which three are the most notable? The dreaded B word. It's an unfortunate part of playing in the NFL. When teams invest a ton of draft capital into a player, the last thing they hope for is that they don't develop.
But it'll continue to happen, as that is simply the nature of the beast sometimes. Across, the NFL, there wee numerous players who took a huge leap forward in 2023 and developed into stud, but there were also a ton of players who we can safely call busts at this point. Which three players most notably fit into this category?
1. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
40 career games. 40 touchdown passes, 30 interceptions, 38 fumbles, 10-28 record. Folks, what are we doing here? Justin Fields is not a franchise QB and there are still massive questions about his status as a franchise passer in the NFL. Fields has been in the NFL for three years and has not proved much at all. If a team still has questions as to whether or not they have their guy at QB, they don't have their guy.
No one can honestly say that Justin Fields is a solidified franchise QB. He's an inaccurate passer who fumbles way too much and is simply ineffective as a passer. Through three years, it's all but a lost cause for Fields, who was a high first-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft and is clearly a bust.