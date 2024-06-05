3 players who could sign huge contract extensions ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
There are still some contract extensions to be had during the 2024 NFL Offseason, and these three players could be in line for them. There are still a few months left to go before the 2024 NFL Season officially kicks off, and there are bound to be some contract extensions left to be signed.
A few players might be able to still reset their respective position markets in 2024. Being able to do so is a huge accomplishment, and with the NFL salary cap increasing hugely almost every year, the deals are getting bigger.
Could these three players sign huge contract extensions ahead of the 2024 NFL Season?
3 players who could sign huge contract extensions ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Not that CeeDee Lamb is as good as Justin Jefferson, but just take a look:
Lamb has played in six more games. He's got two more reception touchdowns, 290 more rushing yards, and three more receptions. They both have three Pro Bowls as well. The production is nearly identical and better in some regards, so Lamb and his agency definitely have a huge argument to be paid similarly to what Justin Jefferson got, which is $35 million per season. CeeDee Lamb might not be able to touch $35 million per year, but he cannot be far off.
The Dallas Cowboys, his current team, has totally botched this entire offseason, and Jefferson's extension did just make Lamb more pricey. Nonetheless, Lamb is going to get paid.
Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL and is going to be paid like that soon. The current leader in the clubhouse in terms of cornerback contracts is Jaire Alexander, who is getting $21 million per season. Patrick Surtain II should most definitely shatter that number, and could flirt with $25 million per year.
And it'd be well deserved. This is how contracts work in the NFL. The top players all compete to try and reset their respective position markets. There hasn't been any news that the Broncos and Surtain are negotiating a long-term deal, but you have to figure it could come soon.
Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Rashawn Slater missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, but did return to start all 17 games in 2023 and is a high-end left tackle. The Los Angeles Chargers did draft Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the attention has gone to Alt, but Slater is extremely talented and is someone who should be able to cash in this offseason if the Chargers have interest in getting a deal done.
Slater touching $20 million per season is definitely possible, but he's not going to reset the market like Penei Sewell did recently with the Detroit Lions. With Joe Alt likely being able to develop into a high-end tackle in the NFL, he'll end up signing a hugely expensive contract, so it's best tha