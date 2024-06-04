These 3 teams could be huge players for QB Dak Prescott next offseason
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently set to be a free agent next offseason, and these three teams could be huge players for him. One of the most interesting storylines to happen this offseason is what the Cowboys have done, or have not done, with Dak Prescott. He's due for a new extension, as he has just one more year left on his deal.
Yet, there is no extension in sight. Furthermore, the Cowboys have watched a few wide receivers cash in on huge contracts, which only makes the deal more expensive for CeeDee Lamb. Overall, the Cowboys have fumbled this offseason and don't seem to be in a rush to extend Prescott. Could the QB hit the open market in 2025?
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are not a serious football team by any stretch of the imagination. Not only did they prematurely hire a head coach in Antonio Pierce who was just a position coach in 2023, but they also hire a failed, re-tread GM in Tom Telesco and overpaid for QB Gardner Minshew. There's just virtually nothing to like about the Raiders outside of Maxx Crosby.
Well, in 2025, if Dak Prescott does hit the open market, the Raiders could try to redeem themselves and make a strong offer. With the 2025 NFL Draft class at QB not projected to be that great, it might be worth it for the Raiders to make a huge play for Dak Prescott.
New York Giants
Another team who has had a disaster of an offseason, the New York Giants apparently had interest in trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft for Drake Maye of UNC, but were not able to. How did the Giants go from wanting Drake Maye, a consensus top-three QB in the draft, to not taking a QB at all? What was GM Joe Schoen doing over there?
To make matters worse, last year, he overpaid for QB Daniel Jones. Jones is truly an awful quarterback, and he may not be able to beat out free agent acquisition Drew Lock for the starting job. No matter if it's Jones or Lock in 2024, the Giants may be forced to make a strong offer for Dak Prescott.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos drafted QB Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean Nix is going to play well. The way I see it, Sean Payton believes that Nix is NFL-ready and that his team can compete in year one. I truly do not believe Payton has any interest in any sort of rebuild. The Broncos did make some modest free agency additions this offseason to indicate they want to compete this year.
Well, what if Bo Nix is a disaster in year one, and what if Dak Prescott does hit the open market? If you're the Broncos, you have to at least strongly consider the possibility of bringing Prescott in, who is one of the best pocket passers in the NFL and is the type of QB that Sean Payton covets.
It would be another veteran QB addition by the Broncos, but Prescott would be a lot different than prior QBs they have brought onto the team.