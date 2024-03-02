3 potential trade destinations for Chiefs' CB L'Jarius Sneed
The Kansas City Chiefs could trade L'Jarius Sneed this offseason.
The Kansas City Chiefs have a huge decision ahead of them, and it surrounds their stud CB, L'Jarius Sneed. Both Sneed and defensive tackle Chris Jones are the two best free agents that the Chiefs could potentially bring back or let walk in 2024. The team also has a slew of other free agents that they could have interest in re-signing.
The Chiefs FA situation might force them to part with someone like Sneed, who looks to be headed toward a franchise tag.
On the Chiefs, Sneed has won two Super Bowls and has defended 25 passes over the last two seasons. However, Sneed is already 27 years old, so he is older for someone who was a rookie in 2020. Well, which three teams make the most sense to trade for Sneed?
1. Detroit Lions
With over $50 million in cap space and plenty draft capital to pull off the trade, the Detroit Lions might be the most logical destination for Sneed, whose team lost to the Lions in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. The Lions clearly need the help in the secondary and could end up in the Super Bowl in 2024 if they can load up this offseason.
The Lions need some consistency in that unit, but do have a nice foundational player in Brian Branch the do-it-all DB they took in 2023. Adding L'Jarius Sneed to the mix plus another more modest free agency addition could be exactly what Lions GM Brad Holmes is looking to do this offseason.