L'Jarius Sneed has ideal landing spot in 2024 offseason
The Arizona Cardinals need to come calling on L'Jarius Sneed
L'Jarius Sneed is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL right now and is rightfully going to be receiving the franchise tag from the Kansas City Chiefs. But interestingly enough, it seems like the Chiefs aren't going to hold Sneed hostage for a season under the tag. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs could be making Sneed available in a trade if they can't agree to a long-term deal.
Sneed has proven himself to be more than just a jack-of-all-trades in the secondary since he was drafted. Although he's moved around the formation in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, Sneed has been dominant everywhere the Chiefs have put him. Typically, the jack-of-all-trades is a "master of none", but that hasn't proven to be the case with Sneed.
He's earned the right to be one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league, and the Chiefs aren't going to force him to miss out on that opportunity by having a down year in 2024 or suffer some injury. But will the Chiefs be the one to pay him? That remains to be seen.
If Sneed and Kansas City can't work out a deal, one team makes more sense than all the rest: The Arizona Cardinals.
Under Jonathan Gannon, the Arizona Cardinals were impressive despite not winning very many games last season. They were clearly one of the more well-coached young teams in the league, and they consistently gave teams fits despite not having Kyler Murray for a good chunk of the season. Now that the Cardinals are moving forward with Murray as their franchise quarterback (and making it known that Kyler is their guy), it makes sense for them to start utilizing some of those NFL Draft assets they've accumulated, along with their nearly $52 million in salary cap space.
The Cardinals are one of just a couple of NFL teams right now with multiple first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are slated to pick 4th overall and 27th overall thanks to a trade they made during last year's draft with the Houston Texans, who moved up into the 3rd overall slot in 2023 to take Will Anderson.
If the Cardinals want to maximize that 27th overall pick, they'd be hard-pressed to find a better player in that slot than L'Jarius Sneed, who could be an immediate impact starter at a position of need.
Imagine the Cardinals are able to utilize their two first-round picks in 2024 on Marvin Harrison Jr. (or Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze, whoever you prefer) and L'Jarius Sneed. That would be an outstanding use of your assets and would give you two impact starters at crucial, premium positions.
Yes, it would cost a lot of money to sign Sneed, and giving up that 27th overall pick is no small price tag, but Arizona desperately needs to revamp their secondary. Adding Sneed would be a great way to start.