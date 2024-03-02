3 potential trade destinations for Chiefs' CB L'Jarius Sneed
The Kansas City Chiefs could trade L'Jarius Sneed this offseason.
2. Chicago Bears
This might not make a ton of sense since the team has its own CB they are wanting to extend, but why not add another? I think the Chicago Bears will ultimately reset at QB and draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Resetting at QB would be a wise financial move and would allow Bears GM Ryan Poles to load up the roster in other fashions.
Why not send a second-round pick to the Chiefs for L'Jarius Sneed? Poles did trade a second-rounder in 2023 to acquire Montez Sweat, and his impact on the defense was felt immediately. Like the Lions, the Bears are flush with cap space and even have two first-round picks they could use. Poles has the ability to make multiple splash moves in free agency if he feels that is the best route to take.
Moreover, I think the Kansas City Chiefs would prefer to trade L'Jarius Sneed as far away from the team as possible, so sending him to a new conference would probably be an ideal scenario for the team.
Chicago did look like a viable team in the backhalf of the 2023 NFL Season, where they went 5-3 across their last eight games. Part of that was the improvement on defense, so why not continue to build on that by acquiring an elite cornerback?