3 quarterbacks already on the hot seat entering the 2024 NFL Season
Yes, these QBs are already on the hot seat.
Are there already a few quarterbacks in the NFL on the hot seat as we slowly enter the 2024 NFL Season? The answer is yes, and these three are the most prominent. The teams that are set to take QB in the 2024 NFL Draft will likely hand the keys over to the rookie for week one, or at the very least, at some point during their rookie season.
However, among the QBs that are already in the league, a few of them should be looked at as being on the hot seat. Performance is obviously the top reason why, and performance related to their contract situation is another contributing factor.
Are these three passers already on the hot seat entering the 2024 NFL Season?
1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys might not be extending Dak Prescott at any point during the 2024 season, and with he and head coach Mike McCarthy both in the last year of their deals, it's not crazy to think that the Cowboys could do a hard reset if they again fail to make progress in the postseason. Dak Prescott can put up the nice stats during the regular season, but the limited playoff success since 2016 is a concern.
And since he plays for the Cowboys, everything is amplified, so the pressure on Prescott is just insane.