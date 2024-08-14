3 quarterbacks on their last chance heading into the 2024 NFL Season
Quarterbacks across the NFL come and go, as it is the hardest position to play in sport. Let's dive into three QBs who may be on their last chance in 2024.
And now that we life in a microwave society, I get the feeling that teams are wanting production from their most important players quicker than ever before, and this applies to the quarterback position. There are a ton of middle of the road QBs heading into 2024, and a few of them could actually be on their last chance in the coming season.
Which three quarterbacks could be on their last chance?
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Now playing on his third team in four seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson may not even be guaranteed to start Week 1 for his new team After being cut by the Denver Broncos after 30 starts, Wilson signed a free agency deal with Pittsburgh. It's pretty telling that the Broncos would have rather taken on $85 million in dead money rather than Wilson still being on the team.
And now that he's in his age-36 season and clearly not the QB he once was, it's easy to see why the 2024 NFL Season could be the final chance he gets to start for an NFL team. Wilson himself seems quite stubborn, and I bet he truly believes he's still among the best in the NFL, but the tape tells us something different.
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr has been a fringe-franchise QB for most of his career, and he could be entering the final stages of his brief time with the New Orleans Saints. Derek Carr was his normal self in 2023 with the Saints, throwing for 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His passer rating of 97.7 was the third highest of his NFL career.
However, his Saints team only went 9-8 and failed to make the postseason. With a career record of 72-87 across 159 games, this is who Derek Carr is, and it would be odd to see another team take a chance on him. The Saints can get out of his contract at the end of the season, and if they endure another mediocre season, Carr could be cut and again be a free agent.
That would not bode well for his NFL career if he hopes to continue it into his mid-30s.
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
It was quite inexcusable for the New York Giants to give Daniel Jones the $160 million extension last offseason, but they can get out from the deal quite easily at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, and I figure that they probably will. Jones has been thoroughly awful during his NFL career, which began in 2019 and has been with the New York Giants.
Head coach Brian Daboll was able to squeeze a modest season from Jones back in 2022, but a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2023 season. The Giants are projected to be quite bad in 2024, and that also applies to Daniel Jones, who is perhaps the 27th-best QB in the NFL at this point. Heading into next offseason, unless the Giants are blown away, I think it's very likely that they move on from Jones and admit the mistake.
Daniel Jones may then have to try and rebuild his value as a backup QB.