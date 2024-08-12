NFL power rankings: Ranking teams projected to start rookie QBs in 2024
There may be several teams who are projected to start rookie QBs in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's rank them from worst to best. We have now seen all of the notable rookie quarterbacks for the upcoming season get some game time, and most of their teams have to be pleased with what they have seen thus far.
Playing quarterback in the NFL is the hardest thing to in professional sports, so teams who have a legitimate QB, especially on a rookie deal, are in a great spot. Let's try to power rank all of the teams who seem poised to start a rookie passer in 2024.
NFL power rankings: Ranking teams projected to start rookie QBs in 2024
5. Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings - Rookie QBs likely sitting?
It doesn't seem like the Atlanta Falcons or the Minnesota Vikings will be starting their rookie QBs for the 2024 NFL Season. The Falcons gave Kirk Cousins a $180 million deal in free agency, so rookie Michael Penix Jr may be sitting for multiple seasons. This could end up being an amazing solution if Penix is able to soak up as much as he can in these next few seasons.
Vikings rookie QB JJ McCarthy is just 21 years old and was largely looked at as needing a year. Given that, and given that the Vikings gave Sam Darnold $10 million, it's expected that Darnold will begin the 2024 NFL Season as QB1, but I bet McCarthy does start at least one game during the coming year.
4. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots could be starting rookie quarterback Drake Maye when Week 1 rolls around, but the Patriots situation could be a lot like the Vikings where they give the veteran QB Jacoby Brissett the first crack at the starting job. No matter how you slice it, even if Drake Maye starts, the Patriots won't be any good in 2024.
The roster is dreadfully bad, especially on offense, and I am not sure they have good enough coaching. The Pats are clearly playing for the future here, as this team is in a full rebuilding process.
3. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is the unquestioned starter for the Washington Commanders, and they could end up being frisky for a little bit given Dan Quinn is their head coach. Overall, this team is similar to the Patriots in a way in that they are in a bit of a rebuilding mode, so I would not expect much from this squad in 2024.
I would give them a nod over the Patriots considering their coaching situation appears to be much stronger than what New England has. The Commanders are still likely going to finish with single-digit wins and perhaps pick within the top-5 of the 2025 NFL Draft, where they could perhaps target a top tackle prospect,
2. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears won seven games in the 2023 NFL Season, and rookie QB Caleb Williams looked quite good in his first NFL action. The Bears defense held opponents to less than 20 points per game toward the tail end of the 2023 season, so a stingy defense coupled with modest QB play from Williams in year one could leave the Bears again finishing with a solid seven or eight wins.
They still may be a year away from competing for a Wild Card spot, but it's hard to not like the Bears as a mostly-competitive team in the 2024 NFL Season. The coaching is still a bit up in the air for me, but Caleb Williams could eventually push this franchise into new heights.
1. Denver Broncos
It's hard to not like the Denver Broncos as a breakout team for the 2024 NFL Season. In his first NFL action, rookie QB Bo Nix truly looked great, throwing for 125 yards and one touchdown on 15/21 passing. He was efficient, was in command of the offense, and did not get sacked.
The Broncos won eight games in the 2023 NFL Season with bottom-10 QB play and a very shaky defense. Well, better QB play could be just enough for this team to finish with one more win, and if their defense does not start historically bad in 2024, could the Broncos even win 10 games and perhaps replicate the 2023 Houston Texans?
Do not count the Broncos out; they are far from the worst team in football/