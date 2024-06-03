3 quarterbacks who can climb into elite status in the 2024 NFL Season
There might only be five elite quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but could three new passers climb into the elite category in 2024? There is nothing stopping a handful of quarterbacks from reaching that elite status in 2024. There are quite a few "good" quarterbacks that are on the doorstep of the elite category.
Being an elite quarterback is a tough task and requires some consistent play and winning each week. Could these three quarterbacks propel themselves into the elite category in the 2024 NFL Season?
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy has started 21 games in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers have gone 17-4 in those starts, which is just mind-boggling. Through his two seasons in the NFL, Purdy has also posted a 4-2 playoff record with a Super Bowl appearance. His career regular season passer rating is 111.4, so by all accounts, he is elite, right?
Well, the issue with Purdy seems to be that some think he's in too good of a system to not be considered elite. However, both things can be true; he can be elite and he can be in an elite system. If Brock Purdy and the Niners can put together a similar season in 2024 that they had in 2023, even if they again lose in the Super Bowl, we'll have no choice but to put Purdy with the elites.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff just might be on the borderline to being a truly elite quarterback in the NFL. The last two years with the Detroit Lions have been quite the seasons for Goff. Since 2022, the Lions and Goff have gone 21-13 in the regular season, and Goff has averaged 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and has earned a 98.6 passer rating.
He's been on an elite pace, and heck, if the Lions can go deeper in the playoffs this coming season, how could we not label Jared Goff as an elite quarterback in the NFL?
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
I am not sure how we could call a QB elite when he has 102 total turnovers in 94 games in the NFL. He's not elite and he's massively overrated. Josh Allen has tricked a lot of people into thinking he's somehow only worse than Patrick Mahomes, but he's a turnover prone player and has clearly hit a ceiling with the Buffalo Bills.
Consistently falling short in the playoffs, it's worth wondering if the Bills will ever win a Super Bowl with Allen as their QB. To me, the answer is a resounding no. He's got some nine statistics here and there, but the way I see it, he's a more athletic Kirk Cousins, and the Bills will really need to load up on their roster if they want to sniff a Super Bowl with Josh Allen.