3 quarterbacks who could get a ton of help during the 2024 NFL Draft
These three quarterbacks could be getting a ton of help during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Teams that have a franchise QB or could have one might be best suited in surrounding them with as much talent as possible. These three QBs will definitely get a ton of help during the 2024 NFL Draft. These teams might have the hardest position in sports already settled. Having a franchise quarterback is truly a blessing in the NFL.
And one easy way to maximize said QB is to surround them with enough talent. For some teams entering the 2024 NFL Draft, their mindset might be to go all-in with their QB. These three quarterbacks are definitely going to get a ton of help during the coming draft.
1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals roster was left in shambles by former GM Steve Keim, and new GM Monti Ossenfort has a ton of capital to fix the mess. The Cardinals were a frisky team in 2023 and I do believe they can make a good bit of noise in 2024. With nothing more urgent on this roster than needing a WR1, the Cardinals could truly give Kyler Murray a ton of help if they were able to draft someone like Marvin Harrison Jr with their fourth overall pick.
And even if they trade down, they can still land a top WR prospect like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze as well. No matter how you slice it, help is on the way for Murray.
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
I have not seen a single Los Angeles Chargers mock draft that doesn't have them taking a top-ranked offensive tackle or wide receiver with their first-round pick. Either way, QB Justin Herbert should be getting some help after the new regime parted with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
And the offensive line does need a long-term answer at right tackle. We'll see where the team goes with their first pick. With Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, I would not be surprised to see them take a top tackle, but I am sure they would not hate getting input from Herbert himself.
3. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
While I think Titans GM Ran Carthon has overpaid for Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, and Lloyd Cushenberry, you simply cannot deny that he is making a huge effort to aid Will Levis in his development. With the Titans still needing a franchise left tackle, I would be shocked if they go in a different direction in the first round.
And beyond that, they could also add more help at wide receiver and tight end too. For Levis, he should feel grateful that his GM is making all of these moves on offense. Someone like Joe Alt from Notre Dame could easily go seventh overall to Tennessee.