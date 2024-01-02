3 reasons why Chicago Bears should move on from Justin Fields in 2024
The Chicago Bears cannot keep Justin Fields beyond this year.
3. Justin Fields simply is not good
I mean, what are we doing here gang? Justin Fields is not a good QB. He's a high-end backup with spot-starter potential. He has not developed as a passer from year two to year three, and he's been much less productive with his legs this year. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
In 2023, he's rushed for 630 yards and just four touchdowns. He's also fumbled 10 times this year and 38 times over his career. Along with 38 fumbles, he's thrown 30 interceptions. So, over the course of his career in total, he's been responsible for 54 touchdowns, 30 interceptions, and 38 fumbles.
Guys, I get that Fields can be electric at times, but this is an unsustainable path for the Chicago Bears to keep going down. There is absolutely 0 argument for this team to keep Justin Fields beyond this year as their QB. He's simply not good, but because he's got electric potential, people gravitate toward him as a QB.