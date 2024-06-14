3 reasons why the Chiefs can three-peat as Super Bowl champions in 2024 season
The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row and three of the last five. Can they make it a three-peat in the 2024 NFL Season? Taking down the San Francisco 49ers this past Super Bowl, the Chiefs are right in the middle of a dynasty, and for 31 other teams, it's brutal to watch.
The Chiefs weren't even nearly as dominate in 2023 as they were in previous years, yet they were still able to make a run and win their third Super Bowl in just five seasons. Well, in 2024, they can become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. It's a feat that almost seems impossible to accomplish, but KC looks poised to again make another SB run.
Could they three-peat as Super Bowl champions?
Patrick Mahomes
This is pretty simple; as long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy and playing like he usually does, the Chiefs will be firmly in the Super Bowl contender status until something major happens. Heck, Mahomes played his "worst" season of his NFL career in 2023, and look at what happened. He's arguably already the greatest football player ever and has already built a first-ballot Hall of Fame career in just six seasons as the team's starter.
Sure, having a Hall of Fame head coach is also contributing to this, but there is no denying just how excellent Mahomes is. He's continually dug out of bad situations when needed and is almost perfect when the playoffs start. He turns 29 years old this September, so he's not yet 30, which is crazy.
At some point, QBs do begin to fall off a bit, but with Mahomes not turning 30 until the 2025 NFL Season, the Chiefs may have another seven years of greatest to enjoy.