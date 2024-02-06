3 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs can win the Super Bowl
What will it take for Kansas City to win back-to-back Super Bowls?
Just like that it's Super Bowl week. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers and will attempt to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions. However, this Chiefs team is not like the other previous championship teams. Patrick Mahomes is not surrounded by an all-star cast of receivers. Instead, it's Travis Kelce and the rest. But, there are multiple reasons as to why come Sunday night, the Chiefs can be hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy once again.
3 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs can win the Super Bowl
1. The Mahomes-Kelce connection
It's no secret that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. It's also no secret that Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Once the postseason begins, this duo resembles Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Mahomes-Kelce connection is unstoppable and once again this postseason they have shown why they are the best at what they do. In three games, they have connected 23 times for 262 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. The 49ers defense will have their hands full trying to stop this duo.