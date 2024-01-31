Travis Kelce pretty much shot down all of those retirement rumors after AFC Championship Game win
If true, the man ain't done for a long, long time.
By Ryan Heckman
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl.
No, there is not an echo. It's happening again.
The Chiefs have become the new Patriots, and Patrick Mahomes might be the new Tom Brady. No matter how you spin it, though, this team is in the running for the Lombardi Trophy once again as they'll take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
One of the main reasons why Kansas City has been so good, again, in the postseason, is due to the play of the ageless tight end Travis Kelce. He has looked rejuvenated throughout his playoff run.
Kelce has caught 23 passes for 257 yards and three scores in his three postseason games this year. And, if his postgame comments are any indication, he is far from done in this league.
Travis Kelce doesn't appear to be thinking retirement, after all.
The NFL caught Kelce and his boy Mahomes chatting it up during their AFC Championship celebration and it appears all of those whispers about hanging up the cleats can be put to bed. Kelce seemed as happy as ever as he told his quarterback he could do this "11 more years."
The specifics of his sentiments indeed refer back to Tom Brady, who played the game until age 45. Kelce is currently 34 years old, so another 11 years would put him right up there with the ageless G.O.A.T.
If Kelce were to extend his career out several more years, he would also have the opportunity to see a new G.O.A.T. crowned in his teammate and quarterback. Kelce, himself, will likley already go down as the greatest tight end to play the game. He and his quarterback could both hold that title, though, when it's all said and done.
We'll see if he and Mahomes can get it done, once more, against the 49ers in a week and a half. In three career games against San Francisco, Kelce has caught 16 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. His best performance against the NIners came back in September of 2018 when he caught eight for 114.