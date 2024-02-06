3 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs can win the Super Bowl
What will it take for Kansas City to win back-to-back Super Bowls?
2. 49ers inexperience
A major advantage that the Chiefs have is that they have Super Bowl experience. In the last five seasons, the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl four times. The one time they didn't make it, was a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game.
Even though these two teams met back in 2020 in the Super Bowl, the 49ers still lack experience. In fact, only 11 players remain on the 49ers from that Super Bowl team. Whereas the Chiefs are the current defending champions. The Super Bowl is different from playoff football. The inexperience the 49ers have could show early come Sunday which will give the Chiefs a huge hidden advantage.
3. Steve Spagnuolo
Instead of giving credit to the Chiefs' defense, there's one man who deserves more praise than the players and it's their defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo found a way to shut down the presumed NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and the fast-paced Miami Dolphins offense. A gauntlet is what this Chiefs defense went through.
Now, Spagnuolo has to find a way to slow down Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brock Purdy. Given that the Chiefs' defense has only given up five touchdowns this postseason, it's safe to say that Spagnuolo will have a plan, but can this team execute? Only time will tell.