3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season
I don't know if NFL fans could have asked for a better start to Week 5 action (unless you're a Bucs fan) as the Atlanta Falcons completed an improbable comeback on their home field and even got their first, "You like that?!" from Kirk Cousins after the game. And as it turns out, I'm already 0-1 on my NFL picks and score predictions for the week, so we're off to a roaring start in that department.
Making NFL picks is an inexact science, which is what makes the game so much fun. But there are some teams we feel pretty confident about losing in Week 5 that need to be called out in advance. We're pointing at the stands, Babe Ruth style, and we're calling our shot.
What could possibly go wrong?
3 NFL teams guaranteed to lose in Week 5
1. New York Giants (road game vs. Seahawks)
I feel way too confident that the Seattle Seahawks are going to take the New York Giants to the cleaners on Sunday in Seattle. The Giants are making the long road trip to the West Coast to face off against Geno Smith and the Seahawks, one of the most explosive and dynamic offenses in the NFL.
Even though the Seahawks are coming off of a loss, we have seen through four weeks that this team is capable of lighting up the scoreboard offensively. Now, they are going to make sure to force at least one incomplete pass against Daniel Jones in order to win that game, but there's just too much going against the Giants right now.
Namely, they will not have star rookie receiver Malik Nabers out there after he suffered a concussion against the Cowboys. Even with a couple of extra days off, Nabers won't play, and the Giants are banged up in other areas. The Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points in this game.
2. Arizona Cardinals (road game vs. 49ers)
I've been very much on the Arizona Cardinals bandwagon this season but this week against the 49ers, I am releatively certain we're going to see them get beat. The Cardinals have not seen things come together as they might have hoped at the start of this season, at least in all but just one game so far.
The 49ers are playing at home in this game against the Cardinals and are favored by 7.5 points. It's not always about picking the game with the biggest spread but the 49ers are the biggest favorites of the entire Week 5 slate of games.
This San Francisco team is just too talented, playing at home, and starting to get a little bit of momentum. Unless they come out and turn the ball over three or more times, I see them coasting to a win in this one.
3. Houston Texans (home game vs. Bills)
I feel like we've got to make at least one bold prediction here because trying to take the low-hanging fruit is lame. Let's take a road underdog this week and pick the Buffalo Bills to beat the Houston Texans.
The Texans are playing at home in their new H-Town alternate uniforms, so it's going to be tough to bet against all that positive momentum that's building in intangible ways off the field. On the field, however, the Buffalo Bills are coming off of a brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and I think Josh Allen is going to come out playing with a chip on his shoulder against Houston this week.
That Buffalo offense is going to start rolling and they're not going to let up. Houston has been a little rough defensively this season and they've sort of limped to 3-1. This game could be illuminating for them in terms of how championship ready they are (or aren't).