3 teams guaranteed to win in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season
Sunday's huge slate of games will just about wrap up Week 5. Let's look at three teams who are guaranteed to win this coming week. What I have noticed from the 2024 NFL Season thus far is just how close and competitive a lot of these games are. It feels like there hasn't ever been more parity in this league than there is now.
However, there are some obvious one-sided matchups every single week. And in Week 5, these three teams are guaranteed to win.
Who are they?
Washington Commanders
Hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, the Washington Commanders are shockingly 3-1 on the season and are not only getting a Rookie of the Year-type performance from Jayden Daniels, but Daniels keeping this up could also earn him some NFL MVP votes.
The Commanders have more scoring drives than incompletions this season, which is a statistic that I'd never thought I'd type. I understand why some may think that the Browns could play spoiler here; the Commanders' defense is not great, and the Browns are coming into this game limping quite badly. Deshaun Watson has had a disastrous tenure with the Browns, so this could be a trap game for the Commanders.
However, what the Commanders have brewing is something special and will beat the Browns in Week 5.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are wearing their 1977 throwback uniforms in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. This is only the Broncos' second home game of the season, but they are coming off of two-straight away wins and all of a sudden sit at 2-2 on the season. Furthermore, Denver's next four games are quite winnable, and Sean Payton's teams have historically played very well in October.
This could be shaping up to be a horrible time for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have an absurdly long injury report and will be without Davante Adams and maybe even Maxx Crosby on Sunday. Vegas is limping into this game and will be in quite the hostile environment. The Broncos surely know what this win could mean as well, and I bet the fans are also going to be that much louder.
Getting to 3-2 after an 0-2 start could provide the type of push that could propel the Broncos to that "sneaky breakout team" this season. In almost every single NFL season, there is a team like this that flies under the radar in the offseason only to breakout that coming year. The Houston Texans were this team in 2023.
The Denver Broncos could end up being that team in 2024, and getting what could be an easy win over the Las Vegas Raiders would be outstanding for the team.
Seattle Seahawks
Hosting the New York Giants, the Seattle Seahawks are coming off of their first loss of the season, losing to the Lions in Detroit. Seattle feels like a solid team thus far in 2024. Both sides of the ball are playing well, and the Giants are going to be without stud rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers in Week 5.
With how bad the Giants are and how explosive the Seahawks' defense is, Seattle could bounce back from their Week 4 loss and blowout the New York Giants. I honestly kind of feel bad for QB Daniel Jones, who may end up getting sacked about 291 times in Week 5.
While I am not high on the Seattle Seahawks making any sort of deep playoff run given their lower ceilings at QB and head coach, they are going to demolish the New York Giants in Week 5.