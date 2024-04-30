3 teams ready to make a huge leap after the 2024 NFL Draft
2. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals came away with 12 rookies in their 2024 class, and a few of them can help Arizona take the next step, namely WR Marvin Harrison Jr and DL Darius Robinson. GM Monti Ossenfort also added a good bit of talent in free agency on both sides of the ball, including modest additions like Jonah Williams at RT and Sean Murphy-Bunting at CB.
The Cardinals were a feisty team in 2023, and that was with one of the worst rosters in the NFL. With some day one impact players coming from the 2024 NFL Draft, and with them already having a franchise quarterback, the Cardinals are ready to be one of 2024's breakout teams. Don't be surprised if they win more than some think.
They might not be a playoff team until 2025, but it's hard to not love what they did this offseason.
3. Denver Broncos
The common theme with the Denver Broncos after the 2024 NFL Draft is that the team overdrafted QB Bo Nix, but he was third on their QB big-board, so did the team really? With Nix fitting Sean Payton's offense like a glove, you can expect more efficiency from that unit in 2024, which was the total opposite in 2023 with Russell Wilson.
The team also added some new weapons for Bo Nix in WR's Josh Reynolds and his college teammate, Troy Franklin. The Broncos also drafted Audric Estime at RB to insert into an already stable RB room, and the team really got to work tweaking their secondary and DL, two sore spots from the 2023 NFL Season.
GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton saw where their team was deficient in 2023 and at least brought in new faces to try and fix those positions. Now mind you, with a historically bad defense for about six weeks and bottom-10 QB play, the Broncos still managed to win eight games after a 1-5 start.
What does that say about their win total in 2024 if their defense isn't a historic mess and QB Bo Nix is not a disaster?