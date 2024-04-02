3 teams that can get over the hump with strong 2024 NFL Draft
Could these three teams get themselves over the hump in 2024?
A few teams can truly get themselves over the hump if they have a strong 2024 NFL Draft, where loads of talent on both sides of the ball are available. For some teams like the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, both squads have brought in new faces and are obviously in a rebuilding mode.
Teams like the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, among others, are trying to build their own Super Bowl rosters. Between the true Super Bowl contenders and true rebuilding teams, there's many in the middle who could go either way in 2024 and beyond. Well, depending on how their 2024 NFL Draft goes, these teams could find themselves in a great spot to contend or in a total opposite position.
Which three teams could be darkhorse Super Bowl
3 teams that can get over the hump with strong 2024 NFL Draft
1. New York Jets
The New York Jets have been quite aggressive adding players this offseason. Their most notable moves have come along their offensive line, signing both Tyron Smith and John Simpson and trading for Morgan Mose. The team also signed FA wide receiver Mike Williams.
It's clear that Jets' GM Joe Douglas is banking on QB Aaron Rodgers being able to return to his pre-Achilles injury during his time with the Packers. And he really doesn't have much of a choice either. New York is still needing a true threat at tight end and perhaps another wide receiver. I personally believe their defense is plenty good enough.
More talent added to the offense could put this team over the edge.
2. Los Angeles Rams
With a very young roster, especially on defense, the Los Angeles Rams won 10 games last year, and they've wasted no time this free agency period in bringing on some viable veteran talent. Well, for the first time in forever, the Rams have a first-round pick, and it's clear that the duo of Les Snead and Sean McVay know how to build a Super Bowl roster.
It's not outrageous to suggest that the Rams could put the finishing touches on their roster during the 2024 NFL Draft, perhaps adding some talent at tackle, another wide receiver, and perhaps more players in the secondary. With the Rams having won a Super Bowl in 2021 with McVay at the helm, they might be right on the cusp of winning another one.
3. Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow's season-ending injury in 2023 was also a season-ender for the Bengals. With Burrow set to return healthy and some solid additions in free agency, the Bengals might again be close to the Super Bowl, where they were back in 2021, losing to the Rams. Trent Brown will play RT for them in 2023, and Mike Gesicki should provide some production at tight end.
The offensive line could use another starter along the interior, and the Bengals could use another wide receiver. Cincy might again be right on the cusp of another Super Bowl run if Burrow returns to his old form and they address their remaining needs in the 2024 NFL Draft.