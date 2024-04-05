3 teams that could drastically shake up the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is a few short weeks away, and while we don't know for sure what will happen, these teams could throw even more uncertainty into the equation. There is a lot we know and a lot we do not know, if that makes sense. The NFL Draft is largely a crapshoot, so there is just so much that could happen.
Well, beyond the obvious teams that we think are going to do certain things, there are also a few teams that could pull the unexpected in the NFL Draft and truly shake things up.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders could certainly be aggressive enough and really throw a wrench in things. They do not have a franchise QB on the roster and currently pick 13th overall. Could the Raiders be an unexpected team not named Broncos or Vikings that could make a huge move up the draft board?
I don't believe the Raiders are being talked about enough as a team that could put themselves into the QB mess at the top of the draft. Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco might want to target a QB early in their working relathionship.
2. Los Angeles Rams
Part of me thinks that the LA Rams could shock a lot of people and take a first-round QB. They haven't had a first-round pick in what has felt like ages, and Matthew Stafford is getting old. Stafford may not have more than a couple of decent years left, and head coach Sean McVay might see the long-term vision here.
Plus, the Rams hold the 19th overall pick, and I don't believe they'll be picking that high in future years. The Rams broke out in 2023 and scraped together a 10-win season with a very young roster. They're well-coached enough to make a huge leap, so them picking inside the top-20 might happen in future drafts. Could the Rams, of all teams, making a big move for a QB?
3. Denver Broncos
If there is any team in the NFL that needs a QB, it's the Denver Broncos. Jarrett Stidham is currently listed as the QB1, and yeah, I think that explains itself. We've heard so many folks in the NFL world say something like "Sean Payton will move mountains to get the QB he wants." Well, what if the Broncos don't take a first-round QB?
What if they instead go in a different direction? That could not only take a top non-QB prospect off the board, but a QB like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr could fall a bit if a QB-needy time like the Broncos don't select one.