3 teams that could steal Tee Higgins away from Bengals in 2024
Higgins has long been rumored to be on the move. Is that finally happening?
1. Chicago Bears
The Bears will be in the conversation for just about everyone this offseason, which is what having the #1 overall pick and a ton of cap space gets you. They desperately need wide receiver depth: DJ Moore is a star, but the talent in that room kinda drops off after that. Maybe Darnell Mooney returns and has a bounce back season, but it'd be hard to blame the Bears for thinking they can do a little better than bringing him back as their #2. Enter Higgins, who makes sense for Chicago as a contemporary to Moore (though it'd be hard to blame him for wanting to avoid being WR1A again) –especially if Chicago decides to stay at #1 overall and take Caleb Williams instead of maneuvering for Marvin Harrison Jr. Williams, Moore, Higgins, and maybe TE1 in Chicago? Not bad.