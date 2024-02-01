NFL Spin Zone
3 teams that could steal Tee Higgins away from Bengals in 2024

Higgins has long been rumored to be on the move. Is that finally happening?

By Cameron Ellis

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers / Joe Sargent/GettyImages
1. Chicago Bears

The Bears will be in the conversation for just about everyone this offseason, which is what having the #1 overall pick and a ton of cap space gets you. They desperately need wide receiver depth: DJ Moore is a star, but the talent in that room kinda drops off after that. Maybe Darnell Mooney returns and has a bounce back season, but it'd be hard to blame the Bears for thinking they can do a little better than bringing him back as their #2. Enter Higgins, who makes sense for Chicago as a contemporary to Moore (though it'd be hard to blame him for wanting to avoid being WR1A again) –especially if Chicago decides to stay at #1 overall and take Caleb Williams instead of maneuvering for Marvin Harrison Jr. Williams, Moore, Higgins, and maybe TE1 in Chicago? Not bad.