3 teams that could steal Tee Higgins away from Bengals in 2024
Higgins has long been rumored to be on the move. Is that finally happening?
3. New England Patriots
If Higgins wants a shot at being the guy, New England's probably a good place to do it. He certainly wouldn't lose targets lining up with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeMario Dougles, or Jalen Reagor. And while the Patriots more-than-likely don't have their Week 1 starting QB on the roster right now, with the third overall pick in this year's draft, they probably feel pretty good about getting one of the best QBs from a potentially-generational class. It's a bit of a dice roll, but the chance to be a major part of the new era in New England – added to the fact that Robert Kraft is desperate to get back into the playoffs and will pay accordingly – could be tempting.