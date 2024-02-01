NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

3 teams that could steal Tee Higgins away from Bengals in 2024

Higgins has long been rumored to be on the move. Is that finally happening?

By Cameron Ellis

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers / Joe Sargent/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

3. New England Patriots

If Higgins wants a shot at being the guy, New England's probably a good place to do it. He certainly wouldn't lose targets lining up with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeMario Dougles, or Jalen Reagor. And while the Patriots more-than-likely don't have their Week 1 starting QB on the roster right now, with the third overall pick in this year's draft, they probably feel pretty good about getting one of the best QBs from a potentially-generational class. It's a bit of a dice roll, but the chance to be a major part of the new era in New England – added to the fact that Robert Kraft is desperate to get back into the playoffs and will pay accordingly – could be tempting.

feed

3 biggest takeaways from The Athletic's bombshell report on the Jets season. dark. Next. 3 biggest takeaways from The Athletic's bombshell report on the Jets season