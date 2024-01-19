5 former Patriots that could follow Bill Belichick in 2024
It's shaping up to be a fascinating offseason for Bill Belichick and whatever team he ends up joining. Now the former New England Patriots head coach, Belichick is moving on in 2024 and so are the Patriots. New England has hired Jerod Mayo to take Belichick's place, likely a longstanding succession plan as Mayo has been coveted by other teams in recent years but has turned them down.
Belichick may be gone from the Patriots, but we know that wherever a former Patriot goes, other former Patriots are never far behind.
With the rumor mill churning as of late, and reports of Bill Belichick potentially nearing a deal to become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, what other former Patriots could ultimately follow him?
1. Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator
If there's one role Josh McDaniels has actually thrived in as an NFL coach, it's the offensive coordinator position under Bill Belichick. McDaniels has failed at pretty much every other stop, but when he's worked with Belichick, the results have been rather good, to put it lightly.
Of course, we're not going to add Tom Brady to this list, but the last time Belichick and McDaniels were together, they had Mac Jones playing at a Pro Bowl level in New England.
I don't think any of us should be shocked to see McDaniels resurface in Atlanta, or wherever Belichick winds up coaching this coming season. He's familiar with McDaniels, and together, these guys have a catalog of quarterbacks they could call upon to operate their offense and have success right away.