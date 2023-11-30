3 teams that should trade for Justin Fields in 2024
Justin Fields might not be in Chicago in 2024...
Chicago Bears' QB Justin Fields might not have a future with the team, but a few teams might have interest in building a future with him. By way of the Carolina Panthers first-round pick, the Bears have the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's very likely that a generational QB prospect declares for the NFL Draft.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has drawn comparisons to some of the best college QB prospects in history and has even drawn comparisons to Patrick Mahomes with his off-schedule ability. Right now, Williams has not officially declared, but he probably will. The Bears are likely not moving out of the #1 slot in 2024, as the Panthers are just dreadfully bad.
That likely means that Bears' starting QB Justin Fields won't be the long-term QB for the team, and a likely scenario is him being traded. Well, which three teams make the most sense for Justin Fields in 2024?
The Atlanta Falcons make a ton of sense for Justin Fields, if Arthur Smith is still around
The Atlanta Falcons seem like a very good spot for Justin Fields. The biggest issue with the Falcons right now is their QB situation, as second-year QB Desmond Ridder just is not a starting QB in the NFL, and backup QB Taylor Heinicke, is, well, a backup. The Falcons need to get the QB position right in 2024, as their defense is plenty good enough.
At 5-6, the Falcons lead the NFC South and are in a playoff spot, so I do think they will be aggressive next offseason in fixing their QB situation, especially if head coach Arthur Smith hangs around. With a solid running game, above-average offensive line and nice weapons on offense, a marriage between Justin Fields and the Atlanta Falcons makes a ton of sense.