3 way too early bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Schedule is now officially released, so let's make some way too early bold predictions for Week 1 of the coming season. With each passing day, we get closer to the start of the 2024 regular season. Now that the schedule is out, we know where and when each team plays for 2024.
The Kansas City Chiefs look to be the first team in NFL history to win three-straight Super Bowls, but 31 other teams in the NFL may have something to say about that. There are some insanely competitive games in the Week 1slate. Let's make some bold predictions for the first games of the NFL season in 2024.
Chiefs come out flat in Week 1 and lose by 10 points
The Kansas City Chiefs lost in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season to the Detroit Lions, and with their recent off-field drama, specifically surrounding Rashee Rice and Harrison Butker, KC losing again in Week 1 of 2024 isn't that shocking. In fact, the Chiefs weren't quite as dominant on offense in 2023 as they were in previous years.
This team is obviously very good, but they're flawed on both sides of the ball. Their tackle play is iffy and they could use some more juice along the defensive line. The Baltimore Ravens play them in Week 1, and when you also consider KC having won back-to-back Super Bowls, their seasons have been longer than any other team in the NFL.
At some point, they will slip up this year and might lose two of three or three of four games. It's not outrageous to think that the charged-up Ravens, who lost in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, come out flying in Week 1 and handily beat the Chiefs.