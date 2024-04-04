3 way too early NFL MVP candidates for the 2024 Season
Let's make some way too early MVP candidates for the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season won't kick off for several more months, but we can still list some way too early MVP candidates. Because why not? There could be some under the radar MVP candidates in 2024. Last year, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens won his second MVP award.
His first came during his breakout 2019 season, but some seemed to think that Jackson's 2023 season was not good enough to warrant the MVP award. Well, Jackson can certainly complete for it again in 2024, as he's already won it twice. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has won the award twice in recent memory as well, winning it in 2018 and 2022.
Both Mahomes and Jackson could be the two favorites as we progress toward the 2024 NFL Season, but let's list three othe
1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
My bold prediction for 2024 is that not only does CJ Stroud win the MVP award, but the Houston Texans make the big leap and win the Super Bowl. Their 10-7 season last year in DeMeco Ryans' first year as head coach was outstanding, and Stroud quickly established himself as an elite QB.
Frankly, there aren't five QBs in the NFL right now who are better than Stroud, and his year-two leap should be massive, perhaps enough to win the MVP award.
2. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love began the 2023 NFL Season quite poorly, but did rebound and ended the year as one of the better QBs in the NFL. The Packers finished 9-8 and actually won a playoff game as well, and with the youngest offense in the NFL in 2023, they should all take a step forward in 2024.
From Week 9 through the rest of the regular season, Love tossed 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions, completing 68% of his passes for a stellar 107.6 passer rating. I have no doubt that Love can build on his first year as a full-time starter and get into the MVP race.
3. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
I'm going to be boring and do three QBs for this piece. Jared Goff has enjoyed a mid-career revival with the Detroit Lions, as he and the entire roster are just ready to make the big leap in 2024. They have improved drastically from 2021, their first season of the Goff/Dan Campbell era, winning 12 games in 2023 and making it to the NFC Championship Game.
Over the last two seasons in Detroit, the Lions have gone 21-13 and Goff has tossed 59 touchdowns against 19 interceptions, averaging 265.1 yards per game and having a 98.6 passer rating. Goff is plenty good enough to at least get into the MVP conversations in 2024.