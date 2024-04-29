3 way too early rookie of the year candidates after the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's make some early predictions for rookie of the year!
2. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Laugh at this all you want, but what rookie QB besides Caleb Williams would have a better situation than Bo Nix? What Nix did in college at Oregon is what Sean Payton likes to run on offense. The Denver Broncos also have a very stout offensive line, which is set to return four starters from 2023. And while they don't have an elite group of play-makers, they certainly have a plethora of respectable contributors.
It's really quite the situation for Nix, who also gets to learn from a widely-respected, future Hall of Fame offensive mind in Sean Payton. Denver also seemed to really invest in Nix when they took his college teammate, Troy Franklin, in the fourth round. Bo Nix might never be an electric player at the position, but what matters is how he fits with the offense, and as of now, that fit seems to be very, very good.
3. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts
Laiatu Latu might be in quite the position to make a strong run at the Defensive Player of the Year award. Latu was the Indianapolis Colts first-round pick and gets to play along a defensive line that already features DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, and Raekwon Davis. Latu was also the best athlete at the EDGE position in the 2024 NFL Draft and surely has the highest ceiling of any of them taken.
Latu is years removed from the neck issue that forced him to retire, so his medicals don't seem to be a huge concern anymore. And as weird as this might sound, predominantly playing in a dome, in a climate-controlled environment, could also aid in Latu's ascension to a DRoY player.