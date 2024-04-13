3 worst kept secrets approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
These could not be more obvious, right?
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here, and while it's a big crock of uncertainty, there are some obvious things that will surely come true. Now yes, we don't know for 100% certainty, but we'd all be shocked if these three things, at least, did not come true. The aggression for teams to find their franchise QB comes to a boil during the NFL Draft, and with this draft being deep on offense, we'll also see a ton of other offensive talent come off the board early.
Nothing is set in stone, and things can change between now and then, but I believe that these are three of the worst kept secrets approaching the 2024 NFL Draft.
3 worst kept secrets approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
1. Chicago Bears drafting Caleb Williams
Need I say more? As soon as the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick by way of the Carolina Panthers, the Bears surely knew that Caleb Williams would be the selection. A rare and perhaps generational prospect, I have personally seen and read comparisons to Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Kyler Murray in regards to Williams prospect profile.
It'd be a huge disappointment if he didn't pan out in the NFL, as he's got very few weaknesses, perhaps the biggest being that he's 6'1".