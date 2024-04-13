NFL Spin Zone
3 worst kept secrets approaching the 2024 NFL Draft

These could not be more obvious, right?

By Lou Scataglia

New England Patriots Introduce Jerod Mayo as Head Coach
New England Patriots Introduce Jerod Mayo as Head Coach / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here, and while it's a big crock of uncertainty, there are some obvious things that will surely come true. Now yes, we don't know for 100% certainty, but we'd all be shocked if these three things, at least, did not come true. The aggression for teams to find their franchise QB comes to a boil during the NFL Draft, and with this draft being deep on offense, we'll also see a ton of other offensive talent come off the board early.

Nothing is set in stone, and things can change between now and then, but I believe that these are three of the worst kept secrets approaching the 2024 NFL Draft.

1. Chicago Bears drafting Caleb Williams

Need I say more? As soon as the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick by way of the Carolina Panthers, the Bears surely knew that Caleb Williams would be the selection. A rare and perhaps generational prospect, I have personally seen and read comparisons to Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Kyler Murray in regards to Williams prospect profile.

It'd be a huge disappointment if he didn't pan out in the NFL, as he's got very few weaknesses, perhaps the biggest being that he's 6'1".

