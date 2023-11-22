3 young NFL quarterbacks on the hot seat entering Week 12
There are a plethora of tough positions to play in football, but quarterbacks face the most challenges. They are responsible for leading the franchise to victory despite setbacks that arise during the campaign. When all else fails, the men under center cannot. Poor performance leads to a lack of job security. It can also result in losing seasons for franchises with postseason aspirations.
Here are a few quarterbacks that will struggle to find starting roles after poor performances this season.
NFL Quarterback #3: New York Jets, Zach Wilson
Offseason transactions helped Robert Saleh's crew develop confidence. A trade with the Green Bay Packers made Aaron Rodgers the new franchise quarterback. The 18-year veteran bought into New York's culture. He implemented changes in the locker room and was determined to achieve success. Rodgers' season ended after he experienced a torn Achilles injury on his first dropback. Zach Wilson became the starter and has not played well.
Joe Douglas' and his front office are in a bind with their former first-round pick. He's failed to meet expectations since entering the league in 2021. It's cost the Jets multiple opportunities to clinch a post-season berth. This season, Wilson ranks 28th in passing touchdowns (6) and 46th in completion percentage (59.2), He's behind Daniel Jones (54.4), Mac Jones (58.7), and Brian Hoyer (58.6) in passing grade heading into Week 12.
A lack of production on the field has forced the Jets to reconsider Wilson's future with the franchise. New York's coaching staff agreed to bench Wilson last week against the Buffalo Bills. He hasn't been able to show that he is worth keeping around and could be cut after the season. Is he out of chances?