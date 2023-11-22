3 young NFL quarterbacks on the hot seat entering Week 12
NFL Quarterback #2: Washington Commanders, Sam Howell
Offensive expectations were high for Ron Rivera's unit entering the 2023 season. Eric Bienemy became the team's newest offensive coordinator during the off-season. His success with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs gave Commanders fans something to look forward to.
Inconsistencies at quarterback have hindered Washington this year. They rank 17th in offensive rating (70.1) and 21st in passing grading. Sam Howell began the season on a high note but has struggled to maintain dominance during the last several weeks.
A poor performance against the New York Giants raised additional red flags. Washington's former fifth-round pick threw three interceptions and failed to establish himself in the pocket. He was sacked four times and earned his third-lowest offensive grade of the campaign (53.9). Another divisional loss will make it harder for the Commanders to advance to the post-season. Josh Harris and his front office must use the off-season to evaluate their offensive unit - starting at quarterback.