3 young NFL quarterbacks on the hot seat entering Week 12
NFL Quarterback #1: Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett
An eventful rookie season helped Pittsburgh Steelers fans overlook a shaky campaign. Last season, Mike Tomlin's unit overcame a 2-6 start and finished the season with a winning record (9-8). We praised Kenny Pickett for his resilience in his first year behind center. He leads a non-existent offense to a four-game winning streak to close out 2022.
Inconsistencies on the gridiron have placed Pittsburgh's quarterback in the hot seat entering Week 12. He's performed below expectations during his sophomore year despite issues at the offensive coordinator position. This season, Pickett (6) has thrown fewer touchdown passes than Bryce Young (9), Gardner Minshew (7) and Joshua Dobbs (12). He ranks 33rd in offensive grading and 31st in pass ratings. It's hindering the Steelers from becoming an elite franchise and must be resolved quickly. If Kenny Pickett cannot reassure the Pittsburgh community of his talents this season, Omar Khan must evaluate his future with the team.
There are a few games left on the NFL schedule for these quarterbacks to save their season. If these gunslingers perform well, their teams might have a chance to extend the season. It will require a resilient effort from all members of the roster. We expect these men to bring their best to close out the campaign.
