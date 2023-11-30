4 early Kirk Cousins destinations for 2024 free agency
What are Kirk Cousins' best options in 2024 NFL free agency?
Kirk Cousins is going to be one of the top free agents in the entire class of 2024, and the likelihood of him leaving Minnesota seems pretty low. But when it comes to free agency and the NFL, you just never know, and this is a massive decision for both Cousins as well as the Vikings about what to do regarding the present and future.
Cousins has become much more widely respected in recent years as his consistency has been ongoing now for almost an entire decade. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 but the veteran quarterback was well on his way to another huge year statistically, averaging over 291 yards per game (most in his Vikings career) as well as 18 passing touchdowns, which still hold up as one of the best numbers in the league entering Week 13.
If Kirk Cousins hits 2024 NFL free agency, I think there's no question he would be one of the most sought-after players in the league, but which teams make the most sense?
1. Minnesota Vikings
Let's start with the most obvious. The Minnesota Vikings are Kirk Cousins's team. This is a team right now that looks like it can legitimately compete in the NFC when Kirk is healthy, and their alternatives right now aren't great. As fun as "The Passtronaut" Joshua Dobbs has been, I don't think there's really any way the Vikings are going to move off of Kirk Cousins just to have Dobbs as a bridge in 2024.
The question here is really about price. Can the Vikings afford to bring Cousins back? They have to pay Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter is hitting free agency, and the Vikings need starters at multiple other positions.
I do still think that this team can manage to keep Cousins and finesse the salary cap. For that reason, I view the Vikings as the most likely team to sign Kirk Cousins, putting them at about 80 percent.