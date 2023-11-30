4 early Kirk Cousins destinations for 2024 free agency
What are Kirk Cousins' best options in 2024 NFL free agency?
4. Atlanta Falcons
I think Kirk Cousins has a really good thing going right now in Minnesota with the weapons he has in Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, and Jordan Addison (among others). There are not many NFL cities that can rival that lineup, but I think the Atlanta Falcons have a trio that would at least get Cousins excited if he left Minneapolis.
Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts are three players the Atlanta Falcons have invested premium draft capital in, but with no franchise quarterback to speak of. It's like the Falcons are living in an old apartment, and they bought themselves a Tesla, a theater projection system, and a marble dining table.
You've got all these nice pieces, but you're missing a house.
The Falcons should be one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL this offseason when it comes to acquiring a quarterback, and I think they have a lot of pieces offensively to really be an attractive landing spot, even for an established veteran like Cousins. If Kirk Cousins is going to leave Minnesota, he's going to want to go to a situation where he can thrive, not just be paid a lot of money. He's late in his career and has to find a place where he can win.