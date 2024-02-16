4 free agent destinations for Saquon Barkley in 2024 NFL Season
It doesn't feel likely that the New York Giants will re-sign Saquon Barkley. Where will be sign in 2024?
3. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears did rush for 2,399 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024, but they did not have a true thumper at the RB position. QB Justin Fields, who I do not think will be there next year, was the team's leading rusher in 2023, racking up 657 yards on the ground.
Khalil Herbert rushed for 611 yards. D'Onta Foreman rushed for 425 yards and Roschon Johnson rushed for 352 yards. None of their running backs had 1,000 yards from scrimmage, so while their offense does have a plethora of adequate playmakers, they don't have a guy in the backfield, if that makes sense. I think GM Ryan Poles could convince himself to spend a bit on a new running back if he resets the team's QB situation with Caleb Williams.
4. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos traded up in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft for Javonte Williams. Frankly, that was a silly move, and the team isn't getting anything close to matching a return on that investment. Sean Payton has a clear history of prioritizing and paying for running backs during his career.
Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Reggie Bush are all examples of Payton making substantial commitments to the backfield. I would not be surprised if he tried to upgrade this unit in 2024. The Broncos did get some encouraging play from shifty RB Jaleel McLaughlin, and I think he'll have a sizeable role on offense in 2024.
Both Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are two players who I think Payton can try to move on from to bring in Saquon Barkley. A potential RB stable in 2024 of Barkely / McLaughlin / Rookie does seem to be one that could elevate the Broncos run game in 2024.