4 most logical landing spots for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk in 2024
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be on the move before the start of the 2024 regular season. Where are the most logical landing spots? Wherever you look, you may find a report that Brandon Aiyuk is unhappy and wants a trade.
This is still the season where people try to lie to get some clicks, so it's important that the correct information is relayed to the NFL world. Well, one thing is certain; Brandon Aiyuk is someone who is deserving of a long-term deal, and currently does not have one.
Could that mean the 49ers end up not giving him a deal and trading him before the start of the 2024 NFL Season?
Pittsburgh Steelers
OK, this is getting insane. It feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers have been wrapped up in the WR trade rumor mill for months now. The team has one WR of note in George Pickens, but did take Roman Wilson in the 2024 NFL Draft. Russell Wilson is likely the team's starting QB, and beyond Pickens, there isn't much else at WR.
The Steelers could benefit greatly from a trade for Brandon Aiyuk, as they'd add the remaining piece to their play-makers and could give Wilson a viable WR1. It would be uncharacteristic for the Steelers to make such a major trade, though, so it might not be likely.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are clearly rebuilding and do still have some money to spend. The team re-signed WR Kendrick Bourne and have a plethora of other wide receivers on the roster that aren't at all threats. While Aiyuk would not be going to the best of situations, he'd be the clear-cut WR1, would be paid, and would have a chance to have a massive volume in the passing game.
And maye-b if Drake Maye is legit (see what I did there?) the Patriots could be a fun team to watch in 2025 and beyond.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos certainly have bodies at wide receiver, but at the moment, do not have a consistent WR1 like Brandon Aiyuk is. With Courtland Sutton not being all present this offseason, the Broncos might be willing to trade Sutton for the right price. Being that a hypothetical contract extension for Sutton might be half of what Aiyuk wants, the 49ers and Broncos could make this deal happen.
Denver would then feature all of Aiyuk, Marvin Mims Jr, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin at wide receiver. Whew.
This could be a logical destination if Sean Payton and the Broncos are genuinely sold on Bo Nix being able to stabilize the QB position for years to come.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers no longer have Keenan Allen or Mike Williams on the team and are clearly needing to add more talent to their WR room. The Bolts did take Ladd McConkey in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he could be a fun player, but it's no secret that a WR1 is missing from this team at the moment.
Well, could Brandon Aiyuk be the guy for them? He'd get to stay in California and would get to catch passes from Justin Herbert, who some may argue is better than Brock Purdy. It would be a major move for the Jim Harbaugh era and an indication that they think they can compete and win a ton of games in 2024.
Would the new-look Chargers make this aggressive of a move?