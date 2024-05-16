4 NFL teams that will make the playoffs in 2024 after missing in 2023
3. Chicago Bears
Other than the muddy NFC South, there really isn't a clear area in the NFC right now where you can project a team from worst to first or to steal someone's playoff spot.
Last year's NFC playoff teams:
- San Francisco 49ers
- Detroit Lions
- Dallas Cowboys
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams
- Green Bay Packers
Which one of those teams is getting replaced? Not many of them got worse this offseason, save for maybe the Dallas Cowboys. So the Chicago Bears are going to have to come in and steal a spot, but that's not impossible. The Green Bay Packers developed faster last season than anyone expected them to, and the Bears can do the same this year with Caleb Williams at the helm.
The turnaround for the Bears' defense in 2023 may have given us a glimpse of what this team can be capable of in 2024. They were a really tough team down the stretch last season, and with all of the upgrades made by GM Ryan Poles over the last couple of years, this team is poised for a breakout.