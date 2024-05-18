4 NFL teams that will miss the playoffs in 2024 after making it in 2023
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Even with their continuity in 2024, it's not hard to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being one of the obvious teams left out of the playoffs for this coming season.
For starters, it's not like the Bucs ran away with the NFC South last year. They actually finished last season with the same record overall as the New Orleans Saints, who scored 54 more points over the course of the season than the Bucs did last year offensively (while only giving up two more points defensively).
Yes, the Bucs impressively won a home playoff game last year against the Eagles. That was fun to see them do especially with how great of a story Baker Mayfield became, but the rest of the NFC South is improved this offseason.
The Saints are likely going to be an 8 or 9 win team once again, and the Atlanta Falcons added Kirk Cousins at the quarterback position. Winning the NFC South again in 2024 is going to be really tough for the Bucs.