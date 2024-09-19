4 players under immense pressure heading into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season
Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (@ Los Angeles)
The San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 in a crucial divisional game. The 0-2 Rams look to get on even footing with the 49ers in this one. The Niners as we know will be without Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. This is going to be a huge test for Brock Purdy, as two of his best weapons are not playing, so Purdy will have a bit more on his plate.
Through two games, the Niners are 1-1. Purdy has completed 72.3% of his passes for 550 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He's also taken a whopping eight sacks. He took just 28 in 16 games in the 2023 NFL Season. It's clear that Brock Purdy is not quite playing as well as he was in 2023 or even in 2022.
Something needs to change if the 49ers want to again make a deep playoff run. Yes, Purdy can't control which players get hurt, but he's also in a contract year. He'll be eligible for a contract extension in the 2025 NFL Offseason. The Niners will probably pay Purdy regardless, but he may not be able to fetch as much as he hopes if he isn't able to perform without some of his best players.
And that's been one of the biggest criticisms of Purdy. "He's nothing without the elite weapons!" Or however those folks want to phrase this argument. Brock Purdy also can't control who he's throwing to, but it's great that he does have those elite weapons at his disposal.
This stretch for Purdy without CMC and Deebo Samuel is going to be a huge test. Can he prove to the NFL world that he's unquestionably a top QB in the NFL?