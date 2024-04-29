49ers may have landed the biggest UDFA steal of them all in 2024
49ers UDFA Cody Schrader is a handful to take down
There were 257 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Missouri All-American running back Cody Schrader wasn't one of them. The running back position has been a bit devalued in today's NFL, but there are some guys that slip through the cracks and you can't help but wonder what NFL teams were thinking. The San Francisco 49ers won what was likely a hefty bidding war to get Schrader to sign on to their 90-man roster, and they may have gotten this year's biggest undrafted free agent steal in the process.
The 49ers already have a loaded roster as it is, so Schrader adds to their embarrassment of riches. Not only did they land him after the draft, but the 49ers managed to get Isaac Guerendo in the 4th round, adding some enviable depth to their running back stable behind Christian McCaffrey.
Although Schrader is known for having a no-nonsense style of running, his abilities combined with the scheme and coaching of Kyle Shanahan could lead to an incredible story during the 2024 NFL season.
49ers land undrafted steal in Missouri RB Cody Schrader
Schrader's college career started off at Truman State where he ran for over 2,000 yards during the 2021 season. After dominating that level of competition, he ended up walking on at Missouri in 2022 and led the team that year in rushing yards.
During the 2023 season, Schrader dominated the SEC, leading the conference with over 1,600 receiving yards and was named a first-team All-American. How often is it that you see the SEC rushing leader go undrafted in today's NFL?
Schrader has over 1,000 touches to his name already, which is possibly a reason he fell out of the draft altogether. He also ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash and had a RAS of 3.17. Not great.
But even with that in mind, it's shocking that Schrader wasn't picked based on what he's done on the football field. He can play, and he's definitely going to come into this 49ers offseason program and stand out with his work habits and aggressive style.
Cracking the 49ers' 53-man roster won't be an easy feat, but Schrader is in a great position not only to audition for the Niners but all 31 other teams. Playing in this system, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see him have a great preseason and be plucked off waivers if the 49ers can't find room for him immediately.