49ers' RB Christian McCaffrey's MVP campaign is gaining some steam
Could a running back win the MVP award?
This could very well be the year that we finally see a non-quarterback win the MVP award, and the last time that happened was all the way back in 2012. The NFL is a QB-first league, and that's been evident for years now. QBs are the face of the league, the ones who make the most money and the ones who win the most awards, including the MVP.
Last year, Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP award, but this year is far from being a favorite, and frankly, the most deserving player of this prestigious award is San Francisco 49ers' RB, Christian McCaffrey, who is having an insane season. His teammate Brock Purdy has also been given deliberate MVP conversation by the NFL landscape, but many look at Purdy being surrounded by a ton of elite players, which they use to detract from his MVP case.
And being surrounded by elite players is actually an argument for McCaffrey's own MVP campaign. Through 14 starts, CMC is the most productive player on the 49ers, and this is a team that has Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle on offense, so the fact that McCaffrey has had this much production is insane.
He's rushed for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also added 57 receptions for 509 yards and seven more touchdowns. Overall, he's got 1,801 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns, which are league-highs. In short, there hasn't been a more productive or diverse player on offense than Christian McCaffrey.
He's going to easily eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage and could even push for 30 touchdowns depending on how the rest of the season goes. Why shouldn't he win the MVP? Where is the argument against him? Honestly, I don't think there is one. And there doesn't appear to be a QB who is more deserving of the award. In fact, QB play across the league this year is down, and I think that's a huge reason why we haven't seen many elite passers. And part of the QB play being down this year is obviously due to a plethora of starters missing time with various injuries.
Well, I think the last three games of the 2023 NFL Season are going to be telling, but right now, how could Christian McCaffrey not be the MVP