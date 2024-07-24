49ers tried to create an all-time coaching staff in the 2024 NFL offseason
The San Francisco 49ers clearly have a wide-open Super Bowl window, and they nearly created an all-time coaching staff this past offseason. Can you imagine just how insane this would have been?
It's now been reported that Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, offered legendary head coach Bill Belichick a role on his coaching staff for this upcoming season, but the future Hall of Famer declined. The 49ers moved on from defensive coordinator Steve Wilks following the 2023 NFL Season and have since hired Nick Sorensen to build the defense.
It's clear that the 49ers are in a wide-open Super Bowl window, and I guess it should not be a surprise that Shanahan went as far as to offer Belichick a job. The Patriots and Belichick split after six Super Bowl titles and over 20 years together this offseason. And now, Belichick will head into the 2024 NFL Season without a head coaching job, which is a surprise to many.
He's also inching closer to the all-time wins record, so you have to figure that Belichick has a desire to return to the sidelines in 2025 and coach another team to try and hit that record. However, right now, it's obviously not clear what openings there will be, and to me, Belichick is not what many teams need at this point. He was the de-facto GM with the New England Patriots for years, and his roster-building was just bad during the last stretch of his career.
Teams are now trying to hire more younger, progressive football minds. Belichick is clearly a football genius, but there has to be a reason why the legendary coach did not get a HC job this offseason. He's into his 70s and is obviously not getting any younger, so time is running out.
And if you think about it; Bill Belichick taking the job with the San Francisco 49ers could have helped his own case out, as it would have given him another year under his belt and another strong performance for head coach needy teams to use during their hiring process.