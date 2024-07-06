5 bargain bin free agents NFL teams need to sign before the 2024 season
There is still quite the free agent market left out there, believe it or not, and these five should come rather cheap for the 2024 NFL Season.
Man, the free agent market still has some players left, and if I were NFL teams, I'd be seeing what players I could add before the start of the regular season. Teams who make it deep in the season have great depth, so if nothing else, teams can find some added depth with the remaining FA market.
And these five players would be firmly in the bargain bin.
Connor Williams, iOL
Connor Williams tore his ACL late in the 2023 NFL Season, so that has truly derailed his free agency. Williams would have be in line to sign a hefty contract with a team, as he is among the best centers in the NFL. At this point, some team will eventually scoop up Williams, and he should be cheap, as he'll need to prove himself again coming off of this injury.
Williams will likely have to sign a one-year prove-it deal, which could put him in line to cash in during the 2025 NFL offseason.
Hunter Renfrow, WR
Hunter Renfrow was once a Pro Bowl, 1000-yard wide receiver, and has impressive route-running ability. He'd be an elite third or fourth option for some team who needs a boost at WR, so Renfrow definitely still has a role in the NFL, even after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.
Renfrow fell out of favor over the last two seasons with the Raiders, so he would probably only be able to fetch a deal around the veteran minimum, but that could end up being a huge steal for a lucky team.
Charles Leno, LT
Charles Leno is a steady left tackle who is still on the free agent market. He's played his NFL career on the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. As a short-term option for a tackle-needy team, Charles Leno would be perfect, and with it being this late in free agency, a deal worth a few million dollars is probably all Leno is going to fetch.
While that might not be great for Leno's camp, an NFL team could get an awesome bang for their buck with Charles Leno.
K'Waun Williams, CB
K'Waun Williams did not play in 2023 due to an injury, but could be close to 100%, and is a premier slot cornerback in the NFL. He's played 105 career games and has intercepted five passes, has 34 passes defended, and 345 total tackles. Williams has played for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos across his career.
He won't cost much at all and could be a very smart late-offseason addition to any team's secondary.
Connor McGovern, iOL
Connor McGovern is a fine interior offensive lineman who has played football for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. He's on the free agent market and has experience at guard and center. With 102 regular season games of experience and 91 starts, there aren't many free agents left on the market who comes with as much experience as McGovern.
Any team looking to add one more iOL piece before the start of the 2024 NFL Season should call up Connor McGovern, as he'll be quite cheap, too.