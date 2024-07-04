These 5 players have the highest cap hits in the NFL for the 2024 Season
Having a high cap hit in the NFL is not necessarily a bad thing, but let's look at the five highest ahead of the 2024 season.
However, there are many instances of players being overpaid, which is not a great thing for teams. As you could probably expect, the highest cap hits in the NFL for the 2024 season are at the quarterback position, but in reality, there may only be one of them whose cap hit is actually warranted.
5. Daniel Jones - $47,855,000
One of the worst contracts in sports right now is Daniel Jones'. The QB somehow was able to land a four-year, $160 million extension, but the New York Giants can get out of it after the 2024 NFL Season, and unless something major happens, that's the route that they will take. With a cap hit approaching $50 million in 2024, the Giants might just hope to make it through the season, as there is no way this team is going to be any good.
4. Kyler Murray - $49,118,177
Kyler Murray is a very good quarterback, as he has dealt with some poor coaching and bad roster constructing in recent years, so I don't necessarily think the lack of recent success by the Arizona Cardinals in on Murray, who is one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL. He's also got one of the more expensive QB contracts in the NFL, and his cap hit in 2024 is approaching $50 million.
3. Matthew Stafford - $49,500,000
Matthew Stafford is an elite quarterback and could be due for a raise soon. He's on a four-year, $160 million extension, but with the way he's played for the LA Rams, he and his agency has every reason to ask for more money. Stafford is entering his age-36 season in the NFL, and he has been banged up quite a bit, so you have to wonder how many more years Stafford actually has left.
2. Dak Prescott - $55,455,000
The second-highest cap hit in the NFL for the 2024 season belongs to Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. It was largely assumed that Prescott and the Cowboys would hammer out a long-term extension this offseason, but it's not happened yet, and there really are no signs of it getting done in the future.
His contract was yet another four-year, $160 million deal given to a quarterback, and with how efficient Prescott has been in the regular season, he could easily ask for $60 million per year, believe it or not.
1. Deshaun Watson - $63,774,678
Perhaps the worst contract in all of sports, Deshaun Watson's cap hit for the 2024 NFL Season is well over $60 million, an insane figure. Watson has looked downright awful in the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, so you have to wonder if he can regain his old form again, which was from his early days with the Houston Texans.
Watson was also able to get a fully-guaranteed deal from the Browns, which was an unpopular move among the NFL fanbase. Can Deshaun Watson figure this quarterback thing out again?