5 biggest disappointments 2023 NFL Season so far
Who have been the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2023?
Disappointments are like opinions; everyone has them. I know that's not the saying — you get it. We're not even halfway through the 2023 NFL season. Yet, we've already had some hopes and dreams shattered. It's not always about the lofty expectations, like Super Bowl aspirations or All-Pro votes. Unless you're the New York Jets, who saw their season go up in smoke before Aaron Rodgers could complete a pass.
The Jets are forced to put their faith in Zach Wilson, the same quarterback who saw his team wear shirts that supported his backup. Right now, Jets fans are holding out hope, praying to the football gods that Aaron Rodgers can heal at a rate that'll make Wolverine jealous. With that said, the Jets aren't the only fan base suffering through a disappointing season.
The Vikings aren't looking so good given their success from a season ago. How about them Cowboys? They got bullied by the San Francisco 49ers, but they'll still make the playoffs. Sean Payton doesn't look like the offensive guru we all know and love. The Denver Broncos look like a bad team, despite Russell Wilson playing a lot better under his guidance.
There's the Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson who still hasn't lied up to his contract, but it does take time to get back on track. This injury won't help the situation at all. Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) almost made the list, but he's had one heck of a bounce back. With that said, these are the five biggest disappointments so far.